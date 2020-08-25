Srikakulam: SI suspended for inviting accused woman to his house

Srikakulam: Ponduru sub-inspector (SI) Kolli Ramakrishna was suspended on Monday for asking a woman to meet at his house. The woman belonging to Tungapeta village in Ponduru



mandal is an accused in illegal storage of liquor case. Taking advantage of her situation, Ramakrishna allegedly called her up on her cellphone and asked her to meet him privately at his house in Ponduru mandal headquarters.

The woman recorded the entire conversation and complained to the senior police officials. District SP Amit Bardhar conducted a preliminary inquiry into the allegation and submitted a report to Visakhapatnam range deputy inspector general (DIG) L K V Ranga Rao, following which the DIG ordered the suspension of the SI. He also directed the SP to continue the inquiry into the incident.

This is the not for the first time Ramakrishna getting suspended. Earlier, he was suspsnded for colluding with 'gift coin' gang while he was working at Donubhai police station. The 'gift coin' gang belonging to Visakhapatnam district cheated people of agency areas in Srikakulam by assuring non-existing benefits from gift coins.

After revocation of suspension, the SI was sent to vacancy reserve (VR) for some time and later was posted to marine police station at Atchuthapuram in Visakhapatnam district. After 2019 elections, the SI got the posting in law and order wing again and has been performing duties at Ponduru police station.