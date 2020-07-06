Srikakulam: Upload mapping details of corona positive cases says Joint Collector K Srinivasulu

Srikakulam: Locations where corona positive cases identified should be mapped, joint collector (JC) K Srinivasulu directed the mandal level officials of all the departments. He conducted video conference with mandal level officials of all line departments across the district on necessary preventive measures to stop spreading of Covid on Monday.

On the occasion, the JC directed the officials to upload mapping details, information of patients, their primary and secondary contacted persons' details need to upload in an app separately created for this purpose.

These measures are useful for effective prevention of spreading of Covid-19 and also easy identification of locations where virus is spreading rampantly.

He asked officials to declare containment zones for up to 200 meters radius where positive cases are identified but not to announce entire village or colony or habitation as containment zone. The JC also directed the officials to declare red zone only in circumstances where large number of positive cases has

been identified.

The JC asked the officials over details of primary and secondary contacted persons of positive patients for prevention of further spreading of outbreak.

Assistant collector M Naveen, district medical and health officer Dr M Chendhayya, district surveillance officer for Covid cases Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao, Covid special officer G Srinivasa Rao and other officials attended.