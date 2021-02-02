Srikakulam: Woman SI carries dead body of unknown person, earns kudos

Srikakulam: A woman Sub-Inspector K Sirisha showed humanity and carried the dead body of an unknown person and performed last rites. The incident took place at Adavikotturu, on the outskirts of Palasa town on Monday. According to details, the SI is working at Kasibugga police station located in Palasa municipal town.

On receiving information about an unidentified dead body lying on a field at Adivikotturu village, SI Sirisha rushed to spot. Then she asked the local people to perform the last rites. But they refused and even failed to respond to carry the body to a burial ground located at a distance of two kilometres from the spot where the body was found.

Finally the SI carried the body and on seeing her, another person came forward and assisted her. The funeral was performed to the unidentified dead body at the burial ground. On learning about the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amith Bardhar and Director General of Police Gautam Sawan lauded the humanity displayed by the woman SI.

DGP Gautam Sawang lauded the woman Sub-Inspector for carrying the mortal remains of an unknown man in Srikakulam district for final rites. "Kasibugga lady Sub-Iinspector Sirisha has carried an unidentified dead body which was found in the fields of Adivikotturu village in Palasa in Kasibugga municipality of Srikakulam," said an official statement.

Images and video of Sirisha's noble gesture started trending on Monday as the police officer carried the body up to a distance of 2 km. Incidentally, the dead man could not be identified and the villagers declined to carry his body.

In her police uniform, Sirisha carried the corpse through the paddy fields from the front, even as somebody was overheard saying 'Please leave madam'. "It okay," said Sirisha and even helped in doing the final rites of the unknown man by handing it over to Lalitha Charitable Trust.