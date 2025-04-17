Srikalahasti MLA refutes allegations of Bhumana on cow deaths in goshalas

Tirupati: Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy strongly refuted the allegations made by former TTD Chairman and ex-MLA Bhumana Karunakara Reddy regarding the reported deaths of 100 cows in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)-run Goshalas. Dismissing the claims as baseless and politically motivated, Sudhir Reddy accused Karunakara Reddy of tarnishing the image of TTD for personal political gain.

Speaking to the media, the MLA stated that he had recently visited the SV Goshala in Tirupati along with TTD officials to inspect the conditions. He emphasized that the cows were receiving proper care, with adequate veterinary services and quality fodder. He also condemned the circulation of misleading images, asserting that the photos being used were outdated and taken during Karunakara Reddy’s own tenure as TTD Chairman.

Citing official vigilance reports from that period, Sudhir Reddy highlighted serious lapses such as the use of expired veterinary medicines, worm-infested fodder, and cattle deaths due to poor maintenance. He presented documents as evidence and warned that legal action would be taken if such false accusations continued.

The MLA further alleged gross mismanagement during the previous YSRCP regime, including incidents of dead cattle being dumped, fake billing for fodder, and obstruction of vigilance inspections. Between April 2022 and January 2023, he claimed that 60 cattle deaths were reported due to negligence.

Highlighting the positive impact of the NDA-led coalition’s governance, Sudhir Reddy noted that only 43 cow deaths had been recorded in the last three months, compared to 179 in the previous year. He also pointed to an increase in calf births, improved milk yield, and the introduction of organic products for temple rituals.