Srikrishna Rajkumar takes charge as AGM of ECoR

Visakhapatnam: B Srikrishna Rajkumar assumed charge as the Additional General Manager (AGM) of East Coast Railway (ECoR).

An officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), 1989 batch, Rajkumar has over three decades of diverse experience in railway engineering and infrastructure development. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Principal Chief Engineer of East Coast Railway, playing a key role in navigation of important infrastructure projects in the zone. An alumnus of Andhra University, where he completed his degree in Civil Engineering, Rajkumar further did industrial engineering (Management) from the Indian Institute of Management – Mumbai.

Throughout his career, he held several senior management positions, including chief engineer, North Eastern Railway, chief project manager, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

He successfully led the execution of large-scale railway infrastructure projects, overseeing end-to-end responsibilities including planning, design, land acquisition, tendering and project delivery.