Sringeri seer performs bhumi puja for Galigopuram construction

Nellore: Aspart of his vijaya yatra, Sri Sringeri Sarada Peetham Seer Sri Vidhusekhara Bharathi Maha Swamy has performed bhumi puja for the construction of Galigopuram and Maha Prakaram for Ratha Shala, at a cost of Rs 4.48 crore, at Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple in Konda Bitragunta village of Bogolu mandal on Sunday.

Later, the Sringeri Seer had darshan of Lord Venkateswara and performed special puja. Temple priests welcomed the Seer amid Vedic chanting. Earlier, the Seer participated in the renovation programme and Maha Kumbhabhishekam of Sri Swarna Lingeswara Swamy, an ancient temple constructed by Emperor Prathaparudra about 1,000 years ago located near Nellore tank.

Speaking on the occasion, the Seer gave a call to protect Hindu temples and to protect Sanathana Dharma.

Speaking on the occasion, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy said that he felt fortunate for participating in the renovation programme and Kumbhabhikshem of Swarna Lingeswara Swamy. He lauded Deepa Venkat, daughter of former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Swarna Bharath Trust Managing Trustee, for extending financial support for temple renovation.

MP Vemireddy has appealed philanthropists to come forward for providing financial assistance for renovating several age-old ancient temples that are in dilapidated condition in the district. Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy stated Nellore people are fortunate that as Sringeri Sarada Peetham Seer is participating in various developmental activities in Somasila, Penchalakona, Nellore city and Konda Bitragunta areas in the district.