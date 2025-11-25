Srisailam Devasthanam cautions devotees about cyberfraud

Srisailam (Nandyal district): Srisailam Devasthanam EO M Srinivasa Rao advised devotees to make all advance reservations for accommodation and to book various arjitha sevas and darshan tickets only through the official website of the state endowments department or the temple’s official website. Devasthanam Trust Board chairman P Ramesh Naidu and executive officer issued a joint statement on the issue on Monday.

They said that devotees wishing to reserve accommodation online or obtain tickets for all paid services including Sparsha Darshanam, Seegra Darshanam, and Ati-Seegra Darshanam should exclusively use the official portals www.aptemples.ap.gov.in or www.srisailadevasthanam.org. The officials emphasised that at no stage of the official booking process will devotees be asked to transfer money to any personal account through PhonePe, Google Pay, or any other digital wallet.

Terming such demands as clear indicators of cyber fraud, the Chairman and the Executive Officer urged devotees to remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to fake websites or unauthorised agents. They cautioned devotees not to trust any fraudulent platforms that imitate the official temple sites to deceive unsuspecting pilgrims.

For clarifications or assistance, devotees may contact the devasthanam information centre at 83339 01351/ 83339 01352 / 8333901353, the officials added, reiterating the importance of using only the approved portals for all online services.