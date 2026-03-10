AP is a tech-driven role model in pollution management

India’s environmental governance rests on strong legal foundations, including the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. Landmark Supreme Court judgments such as Indian Council for Enviro-Legal Action v. Union of India and M C Mehta v. Kamal Nath firmly embedded the precautionary principle, and the polluter pays principle into Indian environmental jurisprudence, linking them to the fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Over the years, the Government of India and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) have strengthened regulatory mechanisms, including the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework, which places responsibility on producers, importers and brand owners for post-consumer waste management. Yet traditional “end-of-pipe” pollution control methods are increasingly inadequate in the face of rapid industrialisation, urbanisation and rising consumption.

Technology as the next frontier

The future of environmental protection lies in proactive, technology-driven solutions. Around the world, pollution management is shifting from reactive control to predictive and data-driven systems powered by IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital compliance platforms and advanced analytics. Sustainable growth today depends on green energy, circular supply chains, and AI-enabled industrial optimization.

Recognising this shift, Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as a leader by aligning environmental governance with advanced technologies and renewable energy expansion.

Powering cleaner growth with green energy

One of the major contributors to air pollution is the use of biomass and coal in industrial processes. Andhra Pradesh has made significant investments in clean energy to curb industrial emissions. The State has already established 5,006 MW of solar power, 4,397 MW of wind power and 3,030 MW of pumped storage capacity.

Additionally, projects totalling 66,067 MW of clean energy are under various stages of implementation. By 2030, the State aims to generate 160 GW of clean and green energy, emerging as a national leader in renewable power, green hydrogen, battery storage, hybrid wind-solar systems, compressed biogas and waste-to-energy initiatives. It is also promoting the transition of automobiles and industries towards CNG and LNG through supportive infrastructure and incentives.

Clean technology as economic value

Modern environmental technologies are no longer cost burdens but economic value creators. For instance, HPCL Visakhapatnam Refinery converts hydrogen sulphide into marketable sulphur through its sulphur recovery unit. Similarly, NTPC Simhadri has installed flue gas desulphurisation systems that remove 95 per cent of sulphur dioxide emissions, improving sustainability while ensuring compliance.

To further strengthen emission control in power, steel and cement sectors, advanced systems such as selective catalytic reduction, low-NOx burners, activated carbon injection for mercury control and high-efficiency particulate filters must be phased in.

Supporting MSMEs and innovation:

Advanced technologies often involve high capital costs, which small and medium enterprises struggle to bear. The Andhra Pradesh government is addressing this through capital subsidies, fiscal incentives, viability gap funding and facilitation of technology transfer. Innovation hubs, hackathons, skill development centres and global technology partnerships are helping industries adapt to emerging environmental standards.

A new governance paradigm:

The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) is actively collaborating with research institutions and industry bodies such as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to promote green chemistry and voluntary environmental ratings.

Industries that adopt advanced technologies early gain better access to finance, improved ESG ratings, enhanced brand value and reduced regulatory risks. Pollution management is no longer merely a compliance requirement—it is a strategic investment.

By combining strong legal foundations, progressive policies, leadership in renewable energy and proactive technology facilitation, Andhra Pradesh has crafted a governance model where environmental protection strengthens economic growth rather than constraining it. The State stands today as a technology-driven role model in sustainable pollution management.

(The author is a retired IAS officer and Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board)