Srisailam devasthanam conducts Swarnarathotsavam with religious grandeur

Srisailam: The Srisailam Devasthanam organised the Swarna Rathotsavam in a solemn and devotional manner on Friday, in observance of the auspicious Arudra Nakshatra. The golden chariot procession of Lord Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy along with Goddess Sri Bhramaramba Devi was conducted amidst traditional rituals, marking one of the important festivals at the renowned hill shrine. The event drew devotees and temple functionaries, reflecting the spiritual significance attached to the Ardra festival.

The day began in the early hours with a series of sacred rituals performed as part of the Ardra celebrations.

These included Maha Nyasa Purvaka Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam, Annabhishekam, and other special pujas offered to the presiding deity. During the Swarna Rathotsavam, temple priests recited a special Sankalpa seeking universal welfare.

Prayers were offered for peace and prosperity of the nation, timely rainfall, prevention of natural calamities, agricultural abundance, good health and long life for the people, and avoidance of untoward incidents such as accidents and fires. The Swarna Rathotsavam commenced at 7.30 a.m., accompanied by continuous chanting of Vedic hymns and Shiva nama smarana by devotees. The golden chariot procession was taken out from the Gangadhara Mandapam to the Nandi Mandapam and back, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere throughout the temple premises.

Special pujas were performed to the deities mounted on the chariot during the course of the procession.

As part of efforts to promote and preserve traditional culture, the temple administration arranged several folk and traditional art performances during the Rathotsavam. Kolatam, Tappeta Chindulu, and other folk art forms, along with classical dance performances, added colour and cultural richness to the celebrations.

The programme was attended by Dharmakartha Mandali Chairman Potugunta Ramesh Naidu, Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao, members and special invitees of the Dharmakartha Mandali, archaka swamis, officials from various departments, supervisors, and temple staff.