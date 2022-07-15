Srisailam, Polavaram projects receive continues inflow of flood water

Amid torrential rains, all major reservoirs in Andhra Pradesh are overflowing with flood water especially Srisailam and Polavaram projects. As much as 1,46,147 cusecs of water from Jurala project and 1,01,586 cusecs of water from Sunkesula is flowing into Srisailam.



Meanwhile, 6,013 cusecs of water is being released downstream while producing electricity at the Srisailam left bank power house. Out of 2,47,733 cusecs of water is coming into Srisailam, 31,784 cusecs of water is being released upstream through 25 gates. It is said that 12.50 TMCs of water per day has been flowing into the reservoir since Thursday and if the flow continues for 12-14 days, there is a possibility that the dam will reach full water level (215 TMCs).



On the other hand, 18.14 lakh cusecs of water is being released downstream through 48 gates of Polavaram project in Eluru district. The spillway has a water level of 35.580 meters upstream and 27.220 meters downstream. Dhawaleshwaram barrage in East Godavari district received heavy water. Currently the water level has reached 17.20 feet and officials are releasing 18.25 lakh cusecs of water into the sea.

The officials are evacuating the Lanka villages as the flood flows in Ambedkar Konaseema district is increasing. continuousPeople are being shifted to rehabilitation centers.