Srisailam: Religious fervour marks Sakambari Utsavam

Srisailam (Nandyal): On the auspicious occasion of Ashada Pournami, the authorities of Sri Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple organised Sakambari Utsavam to Goddess Bhramarambika Devi at Srisailam on Monday.

Bhramarambika Devi vari mula moorthi, utsava moorthi, Goddess Raja Rajeshwari in the temple premises, Goddess Annapurna Devi and village Goddess Ankalamma were decorated with various varieties of vegetables, leafy vegetables and fruits besides offering prayers.

Following Agama shastra, prayers have been offered to Goddess Bhramarambika Devi. The archaka swamis and veda pundits have recited Utsava Sankalpam for the wellbeing of humankind.

The Utsava Sankalpam was recited to shower abundance or rains, nation to flourish lush green crops, overcome drought, fire and vehicle accidents besides restoring tranquil atmosphere in the society and peace and harmony among the people.

Later Maha Ganapathi puja was performed for the continuation of the programme uninterruptedly. Shadopachara puja was performed to the Amma vari utsava Moorthy, who was decorated as Sakambari.

According to an ancient saying, one Burgamudu who belongs to the clan of Hiranyaksha with his penance destroyed the Vedas as a result of which the yaganas have been stopped thereby caused drought.

At that time, the sages prayed the Adipara Sakthi. The Adipara Sakthi bestowed with the penance killed the demon Durgamudu and protected the Vedas. The Jaganmatha later blessed with various varieties of leafy vegetables, vegetables and fruits. The incarnation of Amma varu is itself known as Sakambari Devi, stated the authorities.

Offering prayers to amma varu with vegetables, leafy vegetables and fruits on Ashadha Purnima day would prevent the drought and bless with abundance of rains so that the nation would flourish with lush green fields. Archaka swamis, veda pundits, temple assistant executive officer, M Hari Dasu, observer and others participated.