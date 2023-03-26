  • Menu
Srisailam temple nets `2.7 crore income

Employees of Sri Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple counting the hundi donations in Srisailam on Saturday.


Executive Officer (EO) of Sri Bhramarambika Mallkikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam, S Lavanna, in a press release, stated that the temple has received Rs 2.70 crore income through hundi collections

Srisailam (Nandyal): Executive Officer (EO) of Sri Bhramarambika Mallkikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam, S Lavanna, in a press release, stated that the temple has received Rs 2.70 crore income through hundi collections on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi Brahmotsavams held for 9 days from March 16 to 23. In addition to the Indian currency, the devotees have also donated 995 USA Dollars, 3 Saudi Riyals and 30 New Zealand Dollars, the EO stated. The entire counting process was conducted under closed circuit cameras and strict vigilance by the temple staff and officials of all departments.
