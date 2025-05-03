Srivari darshan tokens for locals on Sunday

Tirumala: The TTD will issue tokens under the Local Darshan Quota on Sunday, May 4, as part of the darshan arrangements provided to local residents on the first Tuesday of every month.

Accordingly, Srivari Darshan tokens will be issued from 5 a.m. onwards on a first-come, first-served basis—at the Mahathi Auditorium counters for Tirupati residents, and at the Balaji Nagar Community Hall for Tirumala residents.

Local devotees from Tirupati Urban, Tirupati Rural, Chandragiri, and Renigunta mandals are requested to present their Aadhaar card and collect tokens at these locations on Sunday.