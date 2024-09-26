Srivari Sevaks told to give feedback to improve pilgrim facilities

Tirumala : Srivari Sevaks, besides offering services to the multitude of visiting pilgrims, should also provide feedback for improving facilities to the devotees, stated TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary.

Addressing Srivari Sevaks from AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra during Satsang programme held at Seva Sadan 2 in Tirumala on Wednesday, he said Srivari Sevaks should make use of the divine opportunity by offering the best possible services to the pilgrims at Tirumala. He asked them to observe the happenings at their service points and give their feedback, which plays a vital role for improving the facilities to devotees. He said online registration of Srivari Seva as well allotment of temple duty through electronic dip systems is being carried out in a transparent manner.

Later, he released the temple duty through the e-dip system in front of Srivari Sevaks.

Chief PRO Dr T Ravi, PRO P Neelima, Srivari Sevaks, PR office staff and others were present.

Earlier, the Additional EO inspected areas including Sri Padmavati Rest House, new Panchajanyam Kitchen in view of AP CM’s visit on the first day of annual Brahmotsavams on October 4.

CE Satyanarayana, Garden Deputy Director Srinivasulu, Deputy Director of Forests Srinivas, Deputy EOs and others were present.