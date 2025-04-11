  • Menu
Srivari Vasanthotsavam begins

Highlights

Srivari Salakatla Vasanthotsavam began on a grand scale on Thursday at Vasanthotsavam Mandapam in Tirumala.

Tirumala: Srivari Salakatla Vasanthotsavam began on a grand scale on Thursday at Vasanthotsavam Mandapam in Tirumala. Fragrant flowers and various types of fruits were offered to the deity and the Mandapam was decorated recreating a forest look.

As part of this, Sri Malayappa Swamy, along with His Consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi reached Vasanthotsava Mandapam in a procession.

Later, holy water bath and Snapana Tirumanjanam were performed for Sri Bhu sametha Sri Malayappa Swamy from 2 to 4 pm.

Vedic scholars recited Taittariya Upanishad, Purushasukta, Panchasanthi mantras, and the connecting verses of Divya Prabandha during Abhishekam. Later, the Utsava Murthies reached the temple.

HH Tirumala Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Sri China Jeeyar Swamy, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, Deputy EO Lokanatham, Peishkar Rama Krishna and other officials were present.

