SRM-AP conferred with placement excellence award

Amaravati: SRM University-AP has been conferred with the prestigious title of “One of the Best Universities with Excellent Placement of the Year – India” at the World Education Summit 2025, hosted by Asia Today Media. The accolade comes as recognition of the university’s outstanding placement performance in the academic year 2023–24. Adding to its global footprint, 65 students received international offers from Australia, Canada, Japan, Sweden, and the USA.

With the highest salary package of Rs 55 lakh per annum (LPA) and an overall average of Rs 9.38 LPA, SRM-AP continues to set benchmarks in graduate employability. Students from the Computer Science and Engineering stream averaged Rs 10.6 LPA, while programmes such as B Com, BBA, MBA, and M Tech saw top offers touching Rs 31 LPA and averages of Rs 7.5 LPA. Notably, 67 percent of the graduating cohort secured Marquee (Rs 20+ LPA), Super Dream (Rs 10+ LPA), and Dream (Rs 5+ LPA) offers.

Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Union Minister of State of Jal Shakti, Nilesh Ronil Kumar, Consular, High Commission of the Republic of Fiji and Mohan Singh Bisht, Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly were present at the award ceremony at Delhi. Director (Corporate Relations and Career Services) Dr MS Vivekanandan received the award on the university’s behalf. Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora and Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Satish Kumar congratulated the relentless pursuit of the varsity in striving towards this accomplishment.