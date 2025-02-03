SRM-AP flags off annual fest INFINITUS-‘25

Neerukonda (Guntur): Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora of SRM University-AP flagged-off the annual fest INFINITUS’25 which would be held from February 5 to 8. The annual fest, a celebration of innovation, art, and talent, will transform the campus into a vibrant hub of exhilarating activities and competitions and an entertainment haven.

Registrar Dr R Premkumar; Deans of three schools, Director-Communications Pankaj Belwariar, Director-Student Affairs, Anil Kumar Nigam, Associate Director-Student Affairs, Revathi Balakrishnan and Student Council president, BVS Lakshman and others

were present. INFINITUS’25 will commence with HACKSRM, a 22-hour non-stop hackathon followed by an array of technical, non-technical and cultural competitions. Some of the events will be FIFA Face-off, Road to Valor, BGMI Squad Tournament (Technical Competitions) Chronicles of Crime, Anime Jeopardy, IPL auction (Non-Technical Competitions) , The Glitch Stage, Tech Tales, Cyber Vogue (Cultural Competitions).

Apart from a multitude of competitions and gaming tournaments the participants will also enjoy a platform to demonstrate their skills and creativity allowing a diverse array of talents to shine.

INFINITUS’25 will showcase a variety of performances and cultural extravagansas. Attendees can also look forward to captivating musical acts from Bollywood music-composer duo Salim and Sulaiman. The fest will feature talented individuals and groups displaying their artistic flair, culminating in a series of high-energy pro shows guaranteed to leave audiences in awe.