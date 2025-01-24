SRM-AP hosts ‘Systems Engineering Summit-2025’

Neerukonda (Guntur district): Vice-Chancellor of SRM University-AP Prof Manoj K Arora stated that ‘Systems Engineering’ is a highly interdisciplinary field that overarches all branches of engineering and management disciplines.

The Systems Engineering Summit 2025 (SES 2025) was hosted by SRM University-AP here on Thursday partnering with Efftronics Systems, INCOSE India, IEEE Systems Council, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Information Technology Association of Andhra Pradesh (iTAAP).

In this rapidly evolving world, automation with a system of systems integration is the future, and it is time to introduce the concept into the curriculum of higher educational institutions”, said Dasari Ramakrishna of Efftronics Systems. An MoU was signed between SRM University-AP and Efftronics Systems to ensure active industry participation in academia, bridging the gap between the classroom and the workforce.

SRM University-AP and the other participating universities, VIT-AP University, Vignan University, Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education, and Acharya Nagarjuna University also signed an MoU with INCOSE India.

Dr Yogananda Jeppu, Executive Committee Member - Academia, INCOSE India, Technical Fellow and Systems Architect – Boeing, Lakshmi Mukkavilli, President, IT Association of Andhra Pradesh, MD - Patra India BPO Services, Dr SV Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP, Prof Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education, Prof K Gangadhara Rao,

Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University, Dr MS Raghunathan, Registrar of Vignan University; Registrar Dr R Premkumar and Dr Maheswar Dwivedy, Associate Dean - Academia-Industry Relations and Professional Internships also spoke.