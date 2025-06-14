SRM-AP ranks no 1 as new-age emerging university

Amaravati: SRM University-AP here secured the top position in ‘The New-Age Emerging University’ segment by the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2025 under the Private University category.

The IIRF evaluated leading educational institutions across the country based on comprehensive metrics, including teaching-learning resources and pedagogy, research, industry income and integration, placement strategies and support, future orientation, external perception and international outlook.

These parameters offer a balanced and holistic assessment, providing students, parents, and educators with an objective framework to evaluate institutional quality and performance. Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan said, “The journey of SRM-AP has always been about pushing boundaries, whether in pedagogy, research, or student empowerment.

Securing this top rank further validates our vision of creating a future-ready, student-centric learning ecosystem.”

Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, of SRM University-AP, expressed his delight, stating, “This recognition by IIRF is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our faculty, students, and staff. At SRM-AP, we are nurturing future leaders who are ready to thrive in a dynamic world.”