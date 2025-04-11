SRM-AP to host 9th Research Day today

Amaravati: SRM University-AP will host the 9th Research Day on Friday highlighting the vibrant research culture nurtured across all academic levels. Prof Ashok Kumar Ganguli, Director-IISER Berhampur, Odisha, will be the chief guest.

He is an experienced researcher and scientist with 350 published papers and five patents (two granted) to his credit. His main research interests include microemulsions, the design of nanomaterials, and superconducting materials. Prof Ganguli is also the founding Director of the Institute of Nano Science and Technology in Mohali.

As part of Research Day, presentations were held on Wednesday across 30 parallel session tracks, each led by a session chair and evaluated by a panel of three expert judges. A total of 427 abstracts were submitted—294 from UG/PG students and 133 from PhD scholars. Following a rigorous review process, 263 UG/PG and 131 PhD abstracts were accepted. In the final round, 132 UG/PG and 91 PhD presentations showcased the depth and breadth of innovation at SRM University-AP.

The event will also honour outstanding faculty members who have demonstrated excellence in high-quality research at the annual ‘Best Researcher Awards.’

Four faculty members will be recognised across the following categories: Best Experimental Researcher Award, Best Theoretical Researcher Award, Best Industrial Researcher Award, and Best Young Researcher Award, and each will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000.