SRM University-AP faculty bags grant from Wellcome Trust for research

Amaravati: Dr Sutharsan Govindarajan, Assistant Professor, Department of Biology, SRM University-AP, has been awarded the prestigious 'Early Career Fellowship' grant by DBT/Wellcome Trust India Alliance, funded by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Wellcome Trust, United Kingdom.



Dr Sutharsan sought a total research grant of Rs 1.1 crore for a period of five years. Through this fellowship, Dr Sutharsan will establish an independent research laboratory at SRM–AP with the support of the head of the Department of Biology Prof Jayaseelan.

"Studying how such cellular structures are formed by jumbo-phages provides a unique opportunity to investigate the origin of complex life," informs Dr. Sutharsan.

He also shares, "This is one of the best fellowships a young scientist can obtain in India. It is an honour, prestige and recognition for the scientist as well as to the university. In the next five years, I anticipate major fundamental discoveries in the field of bacteriophage biology and evolution."