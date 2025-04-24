  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SSC pass percentage drops by 10% in Anantapur

SSC pass percentage drops by 10% in Anantapur
x
Highlights

Anantapur: In the 2024–25 SSC (10th class) examination results, a total of 30,700 students appeared for the exams, out of which 21,510 students...

Anantapur: In the 2024–25 SSC (10th class) examination results, a total of 30,700 students appeared for the exams, out of which 21,510 students passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 70.07%. The district secured the 24th rank in the state.

Compared to last year’s results, where the district had achieved an 80.93% pass rate and the same 24th rank, there has been a significant drop of nearly 10% in the pass percentage this year.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick