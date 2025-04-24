SSC pass percentage drops by 10% in Anantapur

Anantapur: In the 2024–25 SSC (10th class) examination results, a total of 30,700 students appeared for the exams, out of which 21,510 students passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 70.07%. The district secured the 24th rank in the state.

Compared to last year’s results, where the district had achieved an 80.93% pass rate and the same 24th rank, there has been a significant drop of nearly 10% in the pass percentage this year.