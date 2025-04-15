Live
SSC results likely on April 20-22
Guntur: The SSC Board is likely to release the SSC Public Examination results between April 20 and 22, it is learnt. The spot valuation of the SSC Public Examinations has already been completed.
The SSC Board is making the necessary arrangements to release the results at the earliest. At present the board officials are doing tabulation work. After completion of the tabulation work, they will take consent of the government and release the results. It may be mentioned here that based on the SSC Public Examination hall-tickets, junior colleges started admissions into the Intermediate first year course, following orders of the Board of Intermediate Education.
The SSC Public Examinations -2025 was conducted from March 17 to 31, and about 6.2-lakh students attended the examinations across the state. The students are eagerly waiting for the results. According to the schedule released by the Board of Intermediate Education, the SSC students would have to submit their SSC marks list andTCs for confirming their admissions in the junior colleges.