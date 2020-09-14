SSS founder Rambabu gets Best Humanitarian Award

Rajamahendravaram: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) senior divisional manager GBV Ramaiah has said that everyone in society should inculcate the habit ofservingthe needy.

He presented Indian Book of World Records Best Humanitarian Award and Medal of Humanitarian Certificate to Swarnandhra Seva Samsta (SSS) founder Dr Gubbala Rambabu at his office here on Sunday.

Later, he said Gubbala Rambabu is a glaring example for human service to the needy. Rambabu's serviceis a pride to LIC and assured to extend his help to the organization.

He wished that Rambabu should get more awards and rewards for hisservice in future also as he is serving the needy for 170 days during this Corona period.Getting award from Indian Book of World Records is a recognition tohis services, he added.

LIC sales manager A Seshaiah said Rambabu is spending money fromhis own pocket drawing it from his LIC policies and provident fund.He is glaring example for selfless service.

SSS founder Dr Gubbala Rambabu said essential commodities and cashwas given to 54 private teachers in this connection.

He promised to continue the services in future. LIC employees association leader T Satish and others were present.