St Joseph’s student to take part in volleyball tourney

Eluru: Duggirala St Joseph’s Dental College second year student Sahistha Ambrin has been selected for the South Zone Women’s Volleyball tournament at the selections organised by the Rajahmundry GSL Medical College under the auspices of Dr NTR Health University.
University Sports Board Secretary Dr E Trimurti monitored the selections. College Correspondent and Secretary Fr G Moses informed that their student will participate in the event organised at Jeppiaar University in Tamil Nadu from January 7th to 11th. College Principal N Sleeva Raju said that the student and Physical Director N Nallaiah were congratulated by Correspondent Secretary Moses and Principal, College Administrator Fr Felix and staff.
