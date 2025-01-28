ST quota not implemented in energy dept: ST panel chief

Vijayawada : AP State Scheduled Tribes Commission chairman D V G Sankar Rao expressed concern over the non-implementation of reservation in the contract employee category for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the energy department and he had received complaints to that effect.

Addressing the media here on Monday, he said that he would take up the issue with the officials of the energy department soon.

Referring to the recent tour along with the commission members in the Agency areas like Papikondalu and others, he said that if the tourism was promoted on large scale, the tribals will develop in these areas. He opined that Madali in Parvathipuram Manyam district could be developed as the tourist centre. However, since there are no proper road facilities, accidents are occurring there.

Sankar Rao appealed to the newly-appointed Cabinet Committee to prepare schemes for the development of tourist attractions for the development of tribals and submit the same to the government. The tribal development would be possible if the tourist centres were promoted on large scale, he said.

The revenue received from the tourist centres should be given proportionately to the tribal villages for their development. The tribals should be ultimate beneficiaries while developing the tourist centres.

Sankar Rao expressed satisfaction over the response from various departments when the complaints were forwarded to them.