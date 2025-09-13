Staff told to ensure flawless arrangements for CM’s tour

Tirupati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Tirupati on September 14 to participate in the National Conference of Parliament and Legislative Committees on Women Empowerment. Ahead of the Naidu’s tour, Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateshwar instructed officials to ensure that not even minor lapses occur in security and protocol arrangements.

As part of the Advance Security Liaison (ASL) meeting held here on Friday, the Collector reviewed the arrangements along with District SP Harshavardhan Raju and other officials.

Outlining the programme, the Collector said that the Chief Minister will arrive in Tirupati by helicopter from Vijayawada and land near the helipad adjacent to Taj Hotel.

He will first attend a private function at Sri Convention Hall before proceeding to Rahul Convention Hall on Tiruchanur bypass road, where he will inaugurate the national conference on women empowerment as chief guest.

Following the programme, he will return to Vijayawada. The Collector directed officials to put in place comprehensive arrangements including specialist doctors, advanced life support ambulance, sanitation works by the Panchayat wing, and fire safety measures. He stressed that all departments must ensure meticulous coordination without negligence. After the review meeting, Collector Venkateshwar, SP Harshavardhan Raju, and Municipal Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya, along with other officials, inspected the helipad, Sri Convention Hall, and Rahul Convention Hall. Instructions were issued regarding finer details of infrastructure, security, and public conveniences.

ASP Ravi Manoharachari, RDO Rammohan, DMHO Balakrishna Naik, APSPDCL SE Surendra Naidu, District Fire Officer Ramanaiah, R&B officials, and other departmental officers also took part in the inspection.