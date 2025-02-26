Live
- Cabinet secy speaks to CS’ on ease of doing business
- NDA will be in power for 15 years, asserts Pawan
- Five Young Men Missing in Godavari River at Tadipudi
- BJP leader lodges complaint with ED against Sam Pitroda
- Rasha Thadani shares glimpse of taking holy dip, praying at Maha Kumbh
- MCD approves plan to make 12K staff permanent
- Adverse Impact of Screen Brightness and Contrast on Eye Health
- Berhampur University VC Falls Victim To Rs 14 Lakh Cyber Fraud Scheme
- Richa Chadha: Getting back into my fitness routine is about rebuilding strength, overall well-being
- Sajjan gets lifer in anti-Sikh riots case
Just In
Stage set for mega Maha Sivaratri festival in Srikalahasti
Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy presents silk robes to the presiding deities on behalf of the State govt
Tirupati: Setting the stage for the mega Maha Sivaratri festival to be celebrated with grandeur at the renowned Sri Kalahas-teeswara Swamy temple, the Endowments Minister has presented the silk clothes on Tuesday.
On the fifth day of the festivities, Minister Anam Ra-manaryana Reddy presented silk clothes to the presiding deities as part of the traditional offerings by the State government. MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy and District Col-lector Dr S Venkateswar also accompanied the Minister who performed the ceremonial offering to Lord Sri Kala-hasteeswara Swamy and Goddess Gnana Prasunambika.
Following the presentation, the Minister paid obeisance at the Dhwaja Stambham before having darshan of the dei-ties. The temple priests blessed the dignitaries with Vedic chants at the Ashirvachan Mandapam and presented them with theertha prasadam and portraits of Sri Kalahas-teeswara Swamy.
Several officials and dignitaries attended the event, in-cluding Endowments Commissioner Rama Rao, SP V Harshavardhan Raju, temple executive officer T Bapi Red-dy, Srikalahasti RDO Bhanu Prakash Reddy, temple offi-cials and local representatives.
Earlier in the day, the Endowments Commissioner, repre-senting Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple in Vijayawa-da, handed over silk robes to the temple authorities as a gesture of religious camaraderie.
The temple administration has made extensive arrange-ments for the main Maha Sivaratri celebrations scheduled for Wednesday. Devotees from various places have started arriving in large numbers to seek the blessings of the pre-siding deities. The temple authorities have ensured ade-quate amenities for the visiting devotees and made ar-rangements for the distribution of prasadam.
Approximately one lakh laddus and 75,000 vadas have been prepared for the occasion. Special arrangements have been made to ensure a continuous supply of pulihora packets, as the temple’s pulihora prasadam is considered sacred by devotees.
Meanwhile, Tirupati District SP V Harshavardhan Raju beefed up security arrangements to ensure smooth traffic management and the safety of devotees. The police have deployed a security force of 1,000 personnel for the mega event. A dedicated command control room has been set up to swiftly monitor the incidents if any. The police have inspected all queue lines and taken control of the temple premises.