Stage set for SSC public exams to be held from tomorrow

Tirupati / Chittoor : The authorities in Tirupati and Chittoor districts have made extensive arrangements to conduct the SSC public examinations from March 17 to 31, while open school examinations will continue until April 1.

A total of 282 examination centres have been set up across the two districts to accommodate 49,904 students, along with 2,184 open school candidates. Chittoor District Revenue Officer (DRO) K Mohan Kumar informed the media on Saturday that all necessary preparations had been completed through coordination between the education, police and revenue departments. In Chittoor, 20,954 regular students and 294 private candidates will appear for the SSC examinations across 118 centres. Additionally, 1,165 open school students will take their exams at 20 designated centres, bringing the total number of examinees in the district to 22,413.

The examinations will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, while open school exams will conclude at 12.45 pm. Students are required to report at the exam centres before 9.30 am. To facilitate student transportation, the APSRTC has arranged special bus services. Students can avail of the bus services by showing their hall tickets. Security and monitoring measures have been strengthened, with eight flying squads assigned for SSC regular exams and five for open school exams. Sitting squads have been deployed at 40 centres. Additionally, 37 storage points have been established, and custodial officers have been appointed. Eleven critical exam centres have been identified, where CCTV surveillance has been installed to ensure smooth conduct. A 24x7 helpline (9032185001) has been set up for emergencies. DEO Vara Lakshmi was also present.

In Tirupati, District Educational Officer (DEO) KVN Kumar stated that 164 centres have been arranged for 28,656 students. This includes 15,455 students from government schools, 11,548 from private institutions and 634 private candidates. An additional 1,019 open school students will also take their exams. A total of 1,476 invigilators have been appointed, and security measures include six flying squads, 30 sitting squads, 164 chief superintendents, 163 departmental officers, 41 custodians and 11 route officers along with other staff. A control room has been established at the DEO office, with a dedicated helpline (7569787131) for complaints or queries.

Officials emphasised strict adherence to security protocols. As per the BNS regulations, photocopy centres near exam venues will remain closed during the examination period. Students, invigilators and all staff members are strictly prohibited from bringing electronic devices inside exam halls. Any malpractice will result in severe consequences, including the seizure of the examination centre. Authorities have urged all examinees and staff to comply with the regulations to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the examinations.