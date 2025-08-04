Stalls at Marripalem Rythu Bazaar to be improved

Visakhapatnam: Government Whip to Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam West constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) assured that the expansion works of the vegetable counters at Marripalem Rythu Bazaar would be considered based on the space availability.

Paying a visit to Marripalem Rythu Bazaar here on Sunday, the MLA interacted with the farmers and Estate Officer D Narayana Rao and told them that the expansion plans would be initiated, taking the space and other aspects into consideration.

Accompanied by the vice chairman, Agriculture and Marketing Committee Venkumahanti Chandra Sekhar, among others, the Government Whip urged the concerned officials to work towards improving flower and fruit counters. Keeping the auspicious Sravana Sukravaram, Vara Mahalakshmi and other festivals in view, Ganababu directed the officials concerned to replace makeshift flowers and fruits counters with improved stalls. He noted that the locals are forced to go to Pendurthi or Gopalapatnam for their market requirements and instructed the officials that it should be stopped by developing the stalls at Marripalem Rythu Bazaar.