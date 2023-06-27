State cadre IAS probationers call on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Live
Vijayawada: AP cadre IAS probationers, who have been undergoing training as assistant collectors, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office on Monday.
The young officers of 2022 batch include B Smaran Raj (Anakapalli district), B Sahadit Venkat Trivinag (Vizianagaram), C Yashwanth Kumar Reddy (East Godavari), Kalpasri K R (Palnadu), Kushal Jain (Anantapur), Mantri Maurya Bharadwaj (YSR district), Raghavendra Meena (Srikakulam), Sourya Man Patel (Prakasam),Tirumani Sri Puja (Eluru) and V Sanjana Simha (Nellore),
Congratulating the probationers, the Chief Minister told them to be closer to people and be accessible to the commoner.
AP Human Resources Development Institute director general R P Sisodia and joint director general P S Pradyumna were also present.