Visakhapatnam: Seeking just a single 'chance', Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has now been 'sold'. While doling out welfare schemes on one hand, the state government is actually 'snatching' the hard earned money away from people in the form of taxes, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged.

After visiting Simhachalam Devasthanam and offering prayers to Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swami on Thursday, Nara Lokesh participated in a road show at Gajuwaka, boarding a yellow-tinted vehicle.

Lokesh pointed out that the state has taken a 'reverse gear' in terms of development. "Any investor has come forward in the past 20 monhts to invest in Andhra Pradesh?" Lokesh asked people to think wisely before exercising their franchise in the ensuing municipal polls.

Accompanied by the contesting candidates, party leaders and activists, Lokesh mentioned that the TDP has set out on an endeavour to create awareness about the the growing trend of 'arm-twisting' tactics of the state government among people by bringing out a manifesto to the fore.

In Visakhapatnam, Lokesh is taking part in the roadshows scheduled in different places, including Gajuwaka and Asilmetta.