State govt constitutes panel to probe Obulapuram mining encroachment

Vijayawada: The state government constituted a high-level committee following orders from the Supreme Court to investigate alleged illegal mining and encroachments by Obulapuram Mining Company. The directive comes under Special Leave Petition (SLP (C) Nos. 7366-7367 of 2010) and connected matters, with the Court emphasizing accurate demarcation of leased areas and reserved forest lands.

The committee, constituted under GO Rt No 167 by the industries and commerce department, will be tasked with determining the extent of unauthorized activities, including illegal mining and encroachment. It will combine expertise from multiple agencies, including representatives from the Central Empowered Committee, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department, Revenue Department, and the Mines & Geology Department.

Former Supreme Court Judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia has been appointed as chairperson of the panel. Key members include the director of survey settlements and land records, the joint director of mines and geology, and officials from the Anantapur district administration. The district collector of Anantapur has been instructed to coordinate with the committee and provide full support to ensure timely completion of field surveys and boundary demarcation. The exercise is expected to be completed within three months, with the committee conducting scientific surveys, on-ground inspections, and data verification to ensure compliance with environmental and legal norms. Chief secretary K Vijayanand directed the commissioner and director of mines and geology to oversee the implementation of the Supreme Court orders and facilitate all administrative requirements.