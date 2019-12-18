State govt gives nod to medical college in Gurajala: MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu

Guntur: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu said here on Tuesday the State government has given permissions to set up a medical college in Gurazala Assembly constituency. A proposal to this effect was sent to the Central government for permissions.

Speaking to the media here, he said he has been trying to set up Ekalavya School in Bollapalli mandal under Vinukonda Assembly constituency. He said the Central government has agreed to do away with shift system in Nallapadu Kendriya Vidyalayam from the next academic year and regular system would be introduced.

Replying to a question, he said the state government had given necessary sanctions to take up Varikapudisila lift irrigation scheme and officials had estimated that the project would require Rs 1,613 crore.

The LIS will irrigate 73,136 acres in Bollapalli,Veldurti and Durgi mandals when completed. The government would complete the LIS in three phases. MLAs Kasu Mahesh Reddy, former MLC T G V Krishna Reddy were also present.