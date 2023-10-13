State govt is implementing over 35 welfare schemes: I&PR Commissioner

Vijayawada: I&PR Commissioner T Vijaya Kumar Reddy asserted that the services of the Information and Public Relations department are necessary in making the public utilise the welfare schemes. He also said that the support of the media/press is also pivotal for passing the information of the welfare schemes to the public.

He inaugurated the District Public Relations Office Administrative and Medical hall here on Thursday along with NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao and Joint Collector Dr P Sampath Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government has been implementing over 35 welfare schemes which could help the public of the state financially. He stressed that there is a robust need of conveying the information regarding welfare and developmental schemes to the public.

For this, I&PR Department always worked relentlessly, he added. He said that the government is introducing all welfare schemes to reach the beneficiaries’ at doorsteps in a transparent manner. He also praised the potential role of the media in conveying the information of the government schemes to the public.

He also lauded NTR District administration for providing necessary amenities for the DPRO office and said that the NTR District office was spruced up as an ideal office for other offices in the state. I&PR Commissioner further urged the journalists to utilise the media hall. NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao said that the services of the Public Information Department are valuable. He said that the department has been a bridge between the public and government in helping reach the schemes to the public. I&PR Joint Directors P Kiran Kumar, T Kasturi, DPRO U Suredranath, SV Mohan Rao, DWMA PD J Sunitha, DPO Jaya Chandra Gandhi, District Aarogyasri Coordinator J Suman and others were present.