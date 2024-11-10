State govt to complete 1L houses by next month

Tirupati : Minister for Housing and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy said that the State government aimed at completing the construction of 1,00,000 houses for economically disadvantaged families by December 2024.

He held a review meeting from Tirupati Collectorate with officials and people’s representatives of erstwhile Chittoor district on Saturday.

He stated that the Chief Minister’s goal is to provide housing to every eligible poor family in the State. As part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) 1.0, around 50 per cent of the sanctioned houses in Chittoor and Tirupati districts have been completed, with some areas reaching a completion rate of 70 per cent.

However, certain delays have occurred due to sand shortages and weather conditions, which impacted construction timelines.

In response, the Minister said that joint meetings with the district Joint Collector and relevant authorities have been conducted to ensure steady progress on the housing projects. He directed officials to prioritise sand supply for NTR Housing projects and to provide necessary transportation for sand to construction sites at the department’s expense.

The Minister also emphasised coordination among local MLAs to resolve minor issues and anomalies in housing projects across various constituencies. Instructions were given to the relevant departments to expedite the installation of power facilities for completed houses in Kuppam and establish a new substation to prevent any power shortages.

Legislators have been encouraged to allocate a portion of their National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) funds to provide essential infrastructure in these housing colonies. The Minister outlined that Central government funding from programmes like the Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT will also be used to build necessary facilities in these colonies.

The review meeting saw participation from local officials and legislators, including JC Shubham Bansal, Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani, Sullurpeta MLA Nelavala Vijayasri, Venkatagiri MLA K Ramakrishna and Puthalapattu MLA K Murali Mohan.