State launches pulse polio drive

Anantapur: With the objective of achieving a polio-free Andhra Pradesh, the State Government on Sunday conducted the Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme in a comprehensive and coordinated manner across Anantapur district.

Parents were urged to ensure that all children below five years of age receive two drops of oral polio vaccine without fail.

Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshmi Narayan and District Collector O Anand jointly appealed to parents to actively participate in the programme, stressing that “two drops of polio vaccine ensure a bright and healthy future for children.” As part of the Pulse Polio Day activities, the MP and the Collector administered polio drops to children aged 0–5 years at the Nehru Municipal Primary School on Court Road in Anantapur town.

District Medical and Health Officer EB Devi, Municipal Commissioner Balaswamy, State Pulse Polio Observer Hemanth Kumar, District Immunisation Officer Sasibhooshana Reddy, ICDS Project Director Arunakumari, and other officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP stated that the State Government conducts the Pulse Polio programme every year on December 21 to protect children from the polio virus.

He appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the district administration in ensuring effective implementation and called for wider public awareness through social media and community participation. Collector O Anand said that vaccination booths were set up at Anganwadi centres, schools, PHCs, bus stations, and railway stations. Transit booths and mobile teams were deployed to cover travelling populations.

He added that mop-up rounds would be conducted on December 22 and 23 through door-to-door surveys for children who miss vaccination on Sunday.

According to officials, around 2.84 lakh children in the district are eligible, with 1,785 booths, 58 transit teams, 68 mobile teams, and over 5,200 personnel deployed to ensure 100 per cent coverage.