State-Level Committee to Investigate Explosion at Escientia

Following a vapour cloud explosion at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Ltd, the state government has decided to set up a high-level state committee today to probe the incident

Anakapalli : Following a vapour cloud explosion at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Ltd, the state government has decided to set up a high-level state committee today to probe the incident. The committee will investigate the causes of the explosion, identify any safety lapses, and review industry practices.

The government has pledged to take stringent action against those found responsible once the committee submits its report. The aim is to improve safety standards within industries and prevent future accidents.

The investigation will be conducted systematically, with the committee's findings expected to shed light on the incident's specifics, contributing to enhanced safety measures and regulatory practices. Ensuring public safety and implementing necessary corrections are key priorities for the authorities.

