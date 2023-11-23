State level Vigilance and monitoring committee meets in Velgapudi, reviews on a Panchayat Raj activities

The State level Vigilance and Monitoring committee (DISHA) Rural Development and Panchayatraj department has held a meeting for the first time at Secretariat in Velagapudi under the chairmanship of deputy Chief Minister and minister for Panchayatraj and Rural Development Muthyal Naidu and reviewed on the implementation of activities of Ministry Rural Development & Panchayatraj.

Dr. PC Rayulu who was present in the meeting felicitated the Minister on this occasion and urged to give more funds for rural development in Andhra Pradesh. Dr. PC Rayulu was appointed as chairman Kasturbha Gandhi Kendra Trust (R) as MEMBER in State level Vigilance and Monitoring committee (DISHA) for a period of three years.

The committee consisting of nominated MPs and MLAs of the states besides officials and non officials had reviewed all activities of MORD&PR. MPs, MLAs and non official Members took part in the lengthy discussion of entire central and state sponsored programs