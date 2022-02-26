State looking for loans on daily basis: BJP

Ongole: BJP State president Somu Veerraju advised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to focus on receiving more funds for development works from the Union government by matching grants and stop involving in issues not related to the governance. Speaking to the press here on Friday, he said that as the reorganisation was not done as per procedure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to do justice to Andhra Pradesh and extending all possible help. He thanked the TDP leaders, including its chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu for questioning the State government on the expenditure of funds given under various programmes like NREGS, NDRF and finance commission funds.

Veerraju alleged that the State government is not grounding the housing units, as it is in a situation unable to match funds from the Centre. He said though the Central government is taking maximum burden, the State government is not giving it due credit.

'The Centre was paying Rs 33 of the Rs 36 per kg ration rice and the State was paying just Rs 2.' Since the AP government failed to construct fishing harbours, local fishermen were going to Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka and other places to sell their catch, he pointed out. It is only after providing a NABARD loan, he informed that the government came forward for the construction of six harbours in the State.

Veerraju explained that the state BJP also wants special category status and continue to persuade the union government. He announced that the Union government is giving top priority to Andhra Pradesh and giving more than the funds it could receive in the SCS. He alleged that the State is in a state of bankruptcy and looking for loans on daily basis. He said that due to the non-availability of funds, the state is not talking about any other pending projects like Handrineeva, Galeru Nagari, Thotapalli etc, but demanding funds for Polavaram without clarifying the queries. Veerraju announced that the BJP and Jana Sena will form the next government in the State. He noted that the government should respect the aspirations of local public and make changes in the districts. He warned TTD chairman YV Subbareddy to stop insulting Hindus, who donated thousands of crores of rupees to the temple. He announced that they won't allow Ministers and people in government to spread Christianity by erecting crosses at Hindu shrines. He questioned the logic in increasing the prices of sand and liquor, which are being sold by the government, but decreasing the prices of movie tickets that has no direct involvement in it.