State pushes for one lakh CCTV cams to strengthen crime control

Vijayawada: Chief secretary K Vijayanand instructed officials to ensure that all 14,000 CCTV cameras installed by the government at various important junctions, high-traffic areas, and other locations across the state are functioning properly.

On Thursday, he held a video conference with district collectors from the Secretariat on the topics of the CCTV project, document upload for agent space, and positive public perception. The government has set a target of installing one lakh CCTV cameras across the state, and more than 14,000 cameras have already been installed. Police are already solving complex crimes with the help of these surveillance cameras in various areas. The government has taken steps to bring the entire state under surveillance.

On the occasion, Vijayanand said that to maintain law and order across the state, especially to control crimes, regulate traffic and curb traffic violations, the CCTV cameras are being continuously monitored by connecting them to the Real-Time Governance Center. He also said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu reviews the RTGS every Monday.

Hence, he instructed the district collectors to take special care to ensure that all the CCTV cameras installed in the districts are functioning properly. He said that power-related problems should be resolved immediately to ensure that all CCTV cameras are working.

During this video conference, principal secretary, municipal administration S Suresh Kumar said that they had identified 123 CCTV cameras in various urban areas that are not functioning, and steps are being taken to ensure they are working properly. He added that an additional 188 new intersections have been identified, and the work for installing CCTV cameras there has already been assigned to an agency.

He said he was frequently reviewing this matter with the district collectors. He instructed the collectors to take control of and ensure the proper functioning of not only the CCTV cameras installed by the government but also those installed with CSR funds and through other means.

RTGS ex-officio joint secretary Mallika Garg said currently, all CCTV cameras are being continuously monitored by connecting them to RTGS. The importance of CCTV cameras is increasing day by day. In villages, CCTV cameras are playing a major role in controlling crime and providing security to the people.

The number of crimes has significantly decreased in the areas where they have been installed. Moreover, the importance of CCTV cameras in crime investigation and control has increased. It is making it easier to catch thieves and criminals. In the past, investigating thefts was somewhat difficult. Now, thefts have decreased in areas with CCTVs. Through CCTV footage, criminals are being identified and apprehended within hours. CCTVs are greatly contributing to invisible policing.

Commissioner and director of municipal administration G Sampath Kumar, additional CEO of RTGS and Suryaman Patel MD of Drone Corporation participated in the videoconference. Similarly, collectors and other officials from various districts took part virtually.