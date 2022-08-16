State to promote horticulture in dry land areas: Kakani

Rayachoti/Kadapa: District in-charge minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has said that the government is committed to promote horticulture cultivation in dry land areas like Annamayya district.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the tricolor on the occassion of the 76th Independence Day in Rayachoti on Monday, the minister called upon the farmers to go ahead with agriculture operations as the government will ensure all kinds of facilities. He said the government has proposed to supply 59,210 quintal seed at Rs 20.32 crore subsidy to 80,000 farmers in 2022 kharif season. To provide quality seeds and fertilisers, the government has established Comprehensive Agriculture Labs (CAL) at Madanapalle and Tamballapalle constituencies and another 4 CALs in Pileru, Rayachoti, Railway Kodur and Rajampet are ready for inauguration.

Calling upon farmers to adopt mechanisation, the minister said this concept not only helps to reduce investment in cultivation but also saves time. As part of mechanization, he said the government has provided 153 tractors and 384 instruments with Rs 5.10 crore subsidy to 186 farmers' groups in the district. To encourage horticulture cultivation, government prepared a comprehensive plan with Rs 7.50 crore subsidy to provide tractors, power tillers and sprayers.

In Kadapa, district in-charge minister A Suresh has said that farmers of YSR district would have rich profits as there was sufficient water available in all 11 projects in the district. Hoisting the national flag here on Monday, the minister said the distrct has received 218 mm rainfall against 195 mm by July-end. He said registration of 12 percent excess rainfall in July would ease water problem in the district for both drinking and irrigation needs.