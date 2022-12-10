Stay away from banned organisations: SP Parameswar Reddy

Tirupati: Superintendent of Police Parameswar Reddy warned against taking part directly or indirectly in any activities related to the 8 banned organisations under Unlawful Activities (Prevention)Act 1967.

In a release on Friday, the SP said 8 organisations were banned by the Central government under Unlawful Activities (Prevention)Act 1967. Hence no one should encourage or take part or support these banned organisations.

The banned organisations are Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates, Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab India Foundation (RIF) Kerala. Central government imposed a ban on these organizations on September 27 this year.

The SP said action would be taken if anyone found involved in the banned organisation in any manner.