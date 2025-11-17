steps for PM’s visit reviewed

Puttaparthi: State Medical and Health Commissioner G Veera Pandyan, who is also the Nodal Officer for the Prime Minister’s visit, arrived in Puttaparthi on Sunday evening to review arrangements ahead of the Prime Minister’s scheduled programme.

Upon reaching the Puttaparthi Collectorate, he was received by District Collector A Shyam Prasad and Joint Collector M Mourya Bharadwaj. The Commissioner later accompanied the Collector to key locations connected to the Prime Minister’s tour.

At the Sri Sathya Sai Airport, Veera Pandyan inspected various logistical and security-related arrangements and issued several instructions to officials to ensure seamless coordination on the day of the visit.

emphasised readiness in all departments, particularly those handling medical, emergency and crowd-management responsibilities.

From the airport, the team proceeded to Prasanthi Nilayam, where the Commissioner visited the Sai Kulwant Hall and offered respects at the Maha Samadhi of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

He also personally examined the movement plan and the areas the Prime Minister is expected to visit within the Ashram premises.

Later, at 7:45 PM, Veera Pandyan and BC Welfare Department Director Dr A Mallikarjuna inspected the ongoing arrangements at Hill View Stadium, a major venue for the centenary celebrations and the Prime Minister’s public programme. District Collector Shyam Prasad briefed them on crowd arrangements, entry and exit plans, emergency services, security protocols and stage preparations.

The Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the progress and instructed officials to maintain round-the-clock coordination to ensure the Prime Minister’s visit proceeds smoothly.