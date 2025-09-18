Steps initiated to enhance recreational facilities: Civic chief

Kurnool: The municipal corporation is taking special measures to provide better recreational amenities and create a pleasant environment for the residents of the city, stated Municipal Commissioner P Vishwanath on Wednesday. He inspected indoor stadium, tennis court, C&D (construction and demolition) waste management plant, and municipal park located on Joharapuram Road. During inspection, the Commissioner instructed officials to construct a walking track around indoor stadium.

He emphasised that cleanliness must be maintained in a systematic manner so that residents visiting the area for morning exercise and recreation can use the facilities.

Highlighting the growing challenge of construction waste in the city, Vishwanath directed officials to manage such waste efficiently to prevent damage to environment. He also stressed on upgrading municipal parks to make them more attractive and user-friendly.

He stated the ultimate goal of municipal corporation is to provide a clean, healthy, and joyful atmosphere for people and urged citizens to make proper use of these amenities and prioritise cleanliness, which would help transform the city into a more beautiful and modern urban space.

Deputy Commissioner Satish Kumar Reddy, Public Health Officer Dr Vishweshwar Reddy, Sanitation Supervisor Nagaraju, DEE Naresh, AE Janardhan, and other officials accompanied him during the visit.