Stone laid for two medical colleges in Guntur district

Guntur : Deputy Speaker participated in foundation stone laying programme for medical college in Bapatla on Monday.

The CM set the foundation stone for the construction of medical colleges in the State through the virtual mode.

Speaking on this occasion, Raghupati said that once medical college construction is completed, residents of Bapatla surrounding Assembly constituencies will get super specialty medical services. He recalled that steps taken by the government to render better medical services to the people and thanked the CM for sanctioning the medical college in Bapatla.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said that the Chief Minister has taken steps to set up 16 medical colleges in the state. Once these medical colleges commissioned, the people will get super specialty medical services. Bapatla MP N Suresh was also present.

Meanwhile, Gurazala MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy, Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu set the foundation stones for the construction of medical at Brahmanapalli under Pidugurallamandal of Palnadu region. Speaking on this occasion Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu said that the medical college will reduce burden on the GGH in Guntur city.

MLA Vidadala Rajini, MLA BollaBrahmma Naidu, Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy, Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, NamburuSankara Rao, Ambati Rambabu were among those present.