Stones removed from unauthorised layouts
AHUDA Chairman TC Varun and vice-chairman and Joint Collector Shiva Narayana Sharma have made it clear that they will not ignore unauthorised layouts being built without permission within AHUDA limits.
As per their instructions, Planning Officer Ishaq and Junior Planning Officer Harish Chaudhary visited Narayanapuram, Narsanayunikunta, Kakkalapalli and Somaladoddi panchayats on Wednesday. Along with the panchayat secretaries of the areas, they removed unofficially laid stones from the layouts in survey no 104&202 (Ac.10.8) and 142&145 (Ac.2.8) in Narayanapuram Panchayat; in survey no 111&117 (Ac.6.2), 113 (Ac.1.0), 121(Ac.6.4) and 124&126 (Ac.4.6) in in Narsanayunikunta Panchayat; in survey no.191 (Ac.8.0) and 183 (Ac.2.1) in Kakkalapalli Panchayat; and in survey no 62 (Ac.11.5) in Somaladoddi Panchayat.
Varun warned that strict action will be taken against the owners of the respective layouts if they did not obtain necessary permits immediately.