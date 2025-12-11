Stop bizz syndicates and fix fair prices for crops: CPI

Tirupati: CPI State Secretary member P Harinath Reddy demanded that the government should break the business syndicates and set fair prices for crops grown by farmers.

Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Andhra Pradesh Farmers Association organised a protest at the RDO office here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, CPI State Secretary Member P Harinath Reddy criticized both Central and State governments for failing to support farmers.

He said that governments only give the name of being pro-farmer but pass laws that harm farmers themselves. He added that while the government promises to buy crops at minimum support prices (MSP) through agricultural centers, in reality, market operators and millers have formed syndicates.

They buy crops from farmers at low prices and sell them at higher rates, causing farmers severe losses and even leading some to commit suicide.

Harinath Reddy accused the state government of neglecting paddy farmers by not purchasing their crops at promised rates and leaving them helpless.

Similarly, farmers of maize, banana, onion, tomato, cotton, and chili are unable to sell their produce at fair prices, forcing many to dump their products on roads.

He also highlighted that more than Rs 5,500 crore worth of damage occurred due to recent Montha cyclone, with farmers alone suffering Rs 1,000 crore losses. However, no compensation has been provided, pushing farmers to desperation.Stating that government policies are harming the farming community.

Harinath Reddy warned that neglecting farmers will worsen the agricultural crisis and lead to more farmer suicides. He appealed to both governments to prioritize farmers in budget allocations and ensure purchases at fair prices.

He urged the government to buy crops like paddy, cotton, maize, banana, and aqua products at announced MSPs along with additional bonuses. He also called for immediate implementation of schemes like the "Annadatha Sukhibhava" to support landless farmers. After the protest, a memorandum was submitted to the RDO.

CPI city secretary Viswanath, Radha Krishna, Nadia, Uday Kumar, Siva, Raja, Rathnamma, Padmanabha Reddy were present.