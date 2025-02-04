Strange smell in classroom makes 11 students fall sick

Visakhapatnam: Inhaling a strange smell, students of Padmanabha Nagar Zilla Parishad High School near Gopalapatnam were admitted in a government hospital on Monday.

Nine students were shifted to Gopalapatnam government hospital, while two students to a private hospital.

On Saturday, five students vomited in the classroom itself as they were unable to bear with the bad odour emanating in the classroom. The matter was brought to the attention of the Headmaster Apparao.

Responding to the students’ request, the classroom was immediately cleaned by the staff the same day. On Monday, a similar experience was faced by the students in the same classroom. A total of 11 students fell sick and shifted to the hospital.

Gopalapatnam Thasildar Ramesh visited the hospital and interacted to the students and doctors. The doctors mentioned that the students were out of danger.