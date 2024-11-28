Street vendors asked to utilise SVANidhi scheme

Ongole : As part of the ‘SVANidhi bhi- Swabhiman bhi’ fortnight festival, the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) officials facilitated 69 street vendors from Ongole Municipal Corporation limits receive loans from the Union Bank of India (UBI), on Wednesday.

The UBI deputy regional manager Srinivasa Rao and chief manager Sambasiva Rao distributed the loans to the vendors and said that they were sanctioning the loans applied by each street vendor through digital processing.

They advised the other street vendors to also come forward and make use of the SVANidhi scheme, which is aimed at empowering urban street vendors. They encouraged beneficiaries to leverage digital opportunities and utilise loan amounts effectively.

MEPMA project director Tella Ravikumar highlighted the Central government’s commitment to street vendors’ comprehensive development through the right socio-economic and security schemes, digital transaction benefits, interest subsidies and protection from high-interest lending.

He explained to the vendors about the social security schemes by the Union government including PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, PM Jivan Jyoti Bima Yojana, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, One Nation One Ration Card, PM Jan Suraksha Yojana, Building Workers Insurance, PM Matru Vandana Yojana and Ayushman Bharat and asked them to utilise them.

The municipal officials, community organisers and resource persons from Ongole Municipal Corporation attended the programme.